Man Wanted for Rape of 11-Year-Old Brooklyn Girl: NYPD

A man allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl inside her Brooklyn home, the NYPD said Saturday.

The assault took place around 9 a.m. Saturday in Brownsville, inside the 73rd precinct, the NYPD said.

Investigators believe the suspect, identified by the NYPD as Andre Clarke, and victim are known to one another.

The NYPD released an image of the 45-year-old man, last seen wearing an olive jacket and black furry hat. He is described as 6-feet-3-inches and approximately 275 pounds.

The @nypd is asking for the public’s assistance locating Andre Clarke, who is wanted for a rape that occurred earlier today. The suspect fled the scene in a 2018 Nissan Maxima, NY plate # JKN 4415 pic.twitter.com/jCBXFWkZY6 — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) February 15, 2020

The alleged suspect fled in a black Nissan Maxima with the New York State license plate: JKN4415.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police immediately.