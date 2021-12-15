CRIME STOPPERS

Man Targets Wall Street's Famed Charging Bull, City Hall in Swastika Spree: NYPD

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating

Police are looking for a man with a limp they say has defaced three sites, including Wall Street's famed Charging Bull and City Hall, with swastikas in an 11-day span.

The two most recent incidents occurred Monday, when the suspect drew a swastika on a pillar at City Hall's entrance on Beekman Street and Park Row around 6:30 p.m. Less than 30 hours later, on Tuesday night, cops say the same man struck again, this time spraypainting a swastika on the Charging Bull statue.

The first case in the pattern dates back to Dec. 3, when the man drew three swastikas on a wall inside a construction site on Maiden Lane in the middle of the afternoon. The NYPD hasn't shared details on a possible motive for the targets.

The department's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black and gray poncho, black jeans and multicolored sneakers. He had a black backpack with him, cops said, and appears to walk with a limp.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

