Man Swimming With Friends Drowns at Rockland County Lake

A man who went swimming with friends in New York’s Rockland County drowned, police said.

The body of the 25-year-old man, whose name has not been released by the State Parks Department, was pulled from the water of Lake Sebago in Harriman State Park Monday evening, officials said. Police said at one point he went under the water, and never resurfaced.

Emergency vehicles arrived at the scene around 5 p.m., and began searching the water for the body. Chopper 4 showed dive teams going into the water, eventually bringing up the body. The lake, biggest in the park, is a popular spot for fishing and kayaking, especially given the brutally hot temperatures Monday.

“A lot of people come here. If you come here on the weekend or a busy day they close the gate off, they don’t let anybody in because it’s overpacked,” said Sean Breen, who saw the first responders arrive at the scene.

Arami Kramer, who was with Breen at the lake, said loud music could be heard coming from the direction “there were people partying, having fun,” but that all came to a sudden stop once crews arrived.

“It’s kind of a surreal feeling knowing that someone has lost their life in the very same water that you’re on,” Kramer said.

It was unclear if the man was wearing a life vest, or if he knew how to swim.