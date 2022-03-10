Man Still On the Run After Stabbing Father in Car in East Harlem: Police

A man was seen on surveillance video allegedly stab his own father inside of a parked car in East Harlem Friday afternoon, and was still on the run from police hours later.

In video exclusively obtained by NBC New York, a car is seen parked along East 116th Street, with a passenger seen getting out, closing his door and walking away. Moments later, a large crowd gathered outside, as police soon after roped off the crime scene.

Police said that the 65-year-old victim was stabbed, with an ambulance rushing him to the hospital. The unidentified victim was listed in critical condition.

It's not yet clear what led to the attack in East Harlem, in which a man stabbed his father. The victim was said to be in critical condition. NBC New York's Adam Harding reports.

The suspect is the man's 44-year-old son, according to police. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

The latest violent incident in the neighborhood took place not far from where a McDonald's employee was repeatedly slashed by a suspect armed with a box cutter on Wednesday, and is only blocks away from where a Burger King worker was killed during an attempted robbery in January.

An investigation into the latest violent episode is ongoing.