Man Still On the Run After Stabbing Father in Car in East Harlem: Police

A man was seen on surveillance video allegedly stab his own father inside of a parked car in East Harlem Friday afternoon, and was still on the run from police hours later.
In video exclusively obtained by NBC New York, a car is seen parked along East 116th Street, with a passenger seen getting out, closing his door and walking away. Moments later, a large crowd gathered outside, as police soon after roped off the crime scene.
Police said that the 65-year-old victim was stabbed, with an ambulance rushing him to the hospital. The unidentified victim was listed in critical condition.
The suspect is the man's 44-year-old son, according to police. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.
The latest violent incident in the neighborhood took place not far from where a McDonald's employee was repeatedly slashed by a suspect armed with a box cutter on Wednesday, and is only blocks away from where a Burger King worker was killed during an attempted robbery in January.
An investigation into the latest violent episode is ongoing.