McDonald's Worker Stabbed Multiple Times, Leaving Gruesome Scene in Manhattan

A 31-year-old McDonald's worker in East Harlem is fighting for his life after being stabbed in the chest, neck and arm amid a dispute at the restaurant where he works early Wednesday.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the fight at the fast-food joint on Third Avenue and East 117th Street around 12:45 a.m., but cops say the crime scene spread from behind the counter all the way to the lobby.

Witnesses described a gruesome scene.

A husband of an employee who rushed to the scene, fearing his wife was in danger, told News 4 he thought the argument involved an unruly customer, but police say that element of the case remains under investigation at this time.

The restaurant was expected to be closed for some time.

The bloody stabbing at the McDonald's happened just a few blocks from where a 19-year-old Burger King cashier was shot and killed, allegedly by a former worker at the restaurant, during a robbery attempt earlier this year.

Anyone with information on the McDonald's case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.