Man slashed in face while in lower Manhattan, police say

A man was slashed in his face in a lower Manhattan attack, and police are looking into what may have led to the incident.

Police responded to a call of an injured person on Reade Street just before 11:30 Sunday night. The 27-year-old victim suffered a slash wound to the left side of his face.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was said to be recovering from his injuries.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the violence. The suspect in the incident was described as a man in his 30s or 40s, wearing a gray hoodie with a backpack and a black baseball hat. He was last seen running east on Chambers Street immediately after the slashing, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.