Car with no one inside falls off BJ's parking garage in NYC

Authorities are investigating after a car fell off the rooftop deck of a BJ's parking garage in the Bronx Sunday, prompting a review by the Department of Buildings as police look for the owner.

It's not clear how the car fell off the deck at the BJ's on West 235th. Officials say it fell 20 feet to an empty area, landing upside down. It appeared to be destroyed. A section of the parking deck wall came down with it.

No one was inside the vehicle or at the scene of the crash, police say.

Department of Buildings officials responded and after an investigation, determined there was no evidence of instability regarding the parking deck or the commercial building. It issued a partial vacate order impacting the area directly around the southeast corner of the parking deck, where a side wall was damaged.

The city also told property owners to put up barriers around the area, condoning it off from the rest of the parking deck for the time being. The property owners were also asked to commission a structural engineering report for review.