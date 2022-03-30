Man Shot on Lower East Side, Drives Himself to Get Help: Law Enforcement Sources

A man was shot near a Manhattan intersection and then jumped in his car, driving away from the scene before seeking medical attention, according to law enforcement sources.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of Madison Street and Montgomery Street in the Lower East Side, law enforcement sources said. The man was shot in the chest, but when police responded, they couldn't find any victim.

That's because the man jumped in his car after getting shot, fleeing the scene as he went up the FDR Highway. He drove himself to East 34th Street and First Avenue, driving against traffic at one point, law enforcement sources said.

He then exited the vehicle and approached an ambulance, saying that he had been shot. The car's back window had been shattered as well.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition was not immediately clear.