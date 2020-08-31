Man Shot in Middle of Times Square: Police

A person was shot in the middle of Times Square early Monday morning, according to police.

The NYPD confirmed that officers are investigating a shooting at 46th Street and Broadway that left a man injured just before 6 a.m. It's unclear what led to the shooting and the extent of the victim's injury is unknown.

A spokesperson with the FDNY says two persons were transported from the scene to the hospital, one to Bellevue and one to Roosevelt, but no other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.