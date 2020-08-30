NYC Leaders Hold ‘Stop the Violence' March Sunday Following 2 Triple Shootings Overnight

Community leaders and elected officials plan to hold a "Stop the Violence" march Sunday afternoon following the latest surge in violent crime across New York City.

At least four people were killed and many more injured in overnight violence, according to reports from the NYPD.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and other leaders are scheduled to gather at the entrance to Prospect Park (Ocean Avenue and Parkside Avenue) at 4 p.m. for a rally and march to seven locations where New Yorkers have been shot in recent days.

This comes after three young people were shot in Brooklyn's Fort Green neighborhood overnight. Two teenage boys, 15 and 17, and a 20-year-old woman were injured by gunfire, police said. Officers recovered an estimated 30 shell casings from the scene; they're all expected to survive.

Over in Far Rockaway, Queens, a second triple shooting left three men injured. Police said the victims were shot while attending a party on Gibson Street. The extent of their injuries was not known.

And in Canarsie, a 25-year-old man was gunned down overnight. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. So far, police have not announced any arrests.

Around 4 a.m. in Bed-Stuy, police said a woman in her 20s was shot in the hand and foot. At roughly the same hour, police said a 24-year-old man was shot in the head on Madison Street in Bushwick. The victim, Elijah Mims, was later pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital.

It's not just gun violence that has police stretched across the city. The NYPD responded to two fatal stabbings in the Bronx overnight.

The first deadly stabbing was reported around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the Melrose section of the Bronx. The 40-year-old victim had multiple stab wounds and was later pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

Roughly two hours earlier, two other men were stabbed in Mott Haven. Police said one of the victims, 49-year-old Shawn Elliot, died from his injuries. A 38-year-old man was taken into custody by police.

The police department has not released data on the total number of violent attacks that have occurred in the city so far this weekend, but the union representing New York's finest says 25 people were shot in the city since Saturday morning.