Man on Motorized Scooter Wanted in 3 Armed NYC Robberies in Under 40 Minutes

All three robberies happened in the Bronx on Monday, June 6, police said

Cops are looking for a man in connection with three armed robberies within an hour in the Bronx, authorities say.

The trio of attacks happened between 1:50 a.m. and 2:13 a.m. on Monday, June 6 and targeted people on Randall Avenue, Barretto Street and East 149th Street, police said.

The earliest robbery involved a Randall Avenue food vendor. Cops say the man approached the cart and showed the 38-year-old woman who was running it a gun. He demanded money, then took about $70 before fleeing on a motorized scooter.

Surveillance video released by police shows him ride up and put the gun on the counter as he shoves his hand into a tip jar and asks for more cash.

Just 2 minutes later, the NYPD says the same man approached a 51-year-old man on Barretto Street and demanded money from him, also while flashing the weapon. The scooter rider grabbed about $110 before fleeing again on the motorized device.

The final robbery in the spree happened shortly before 2:15 a.m. the same day, inside a check-cashing business on East 149th Street. In that case, cops say the robber walked in and passed the 60-year-old employee a note demanding money. Then he showed the gun.

The employee wouldn't turn anything over so the man left with nothing, police say. No injuries were reported in any of the three cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

