Long Island

Man jumps on car hood to stop Rolex thief in Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong

A Long Island man tried to sell his Rolex through Facebook Marketplace, but the buyer wasn't looking to pay the price, or any money at all

By Jessica Cunnington

NBC Universal, Inc.

The meet up to sell his Rolex watch seemed to go like all of Steve Mauro's other sales arranged through Facebook Marketplace, until suddenly things took a turn.

The Massapequa man had arranged to meet a buyer on Friday morning near his home to sell the watch for $8,000. Mauro told News 4 he's used the social media platform many times to sell less expensive items.

"I listed the thing, I got an immediate response and the guy negotiated, which they never do if they're scammers. He negotiated, I thought I had a real deal here," Mauro said Saturday.

He said the man whose name was listed as "Jhon" asked a lot of questions and planned to meet Mauro at his home around 11 a.m. The in-person interaction raised no red flags, that is until the man was ready to pay and invited Mauro into his car.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"He's like, 'go hop in the passenger [seat].' He said it so nonchalant," Mauro said.

The Massapequa man had tried the door and found it locked, so he immediately rushed around to the driver's side.

"I opened [the door], he then tried to close it and then while he put the car in reverse, so that's what threw me to the ground," he explained.

News

U.S. military 49 mins ago

Biden: Three Americans killed, ‘many' wounded in drone attack by Iran-backed militia in Jordan

NYPD 21 hours ago

Councilmember Yusef Salaam says NYPD stopped him in Harlem, refused to give reason why

As this is happening, a Nassau County police officer on patrol drives down Jerusalem Avenue and sees the gray Honda driving in reverse, knocking Mauro down to the ground.

"I picked myself up, jumped on the hood and then he took me for a ride. I was tossed on my front lawn, launched off of the hood. I told the cop, 'go get the guy,'" Mauro said.

Police are now looking for the Honda, which possibly had Connecticut license plates.

Mauro's message to others selling items online: don't be afraid to ask for the money up front and always have your guard up.

"Large items like this, I probably wouldn't do it out of my house. That was probably my mistake," he said.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long Islandrobbery
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us