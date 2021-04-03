New Jersey

Man, Girlfriend Dead in NJ Barricade Incident

By Brian Thompson

Yellow police line tape on a grayish background
Getty Images

A man and his ex-girlfriend are dead after an hours-long barricade incident in Carlstadt, sources tell News 4.

The incident developed early Saturday afternoon, when police went to see James Cox about the disappearance of his ex, with whom he had a young child. The sources said the woman had a restraining order against him.

Cox, a convicted sex offender with family in law enforcement, barricaded himself in the home where he lived with his parents -- at one point requesting McDonald's from negotiators.

Police ultimately entered the house and found both Cox and the body of his ex-girlfriend. While it was not immediately clear when exactly the woman was killed, Cox is believed to have died by suicide as the police entered.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
