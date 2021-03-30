Man Found Dead on Stairs at New Jersey Train Station

A man was found dead at a New Jersey train station early Monday morning, officials said.

Police in Morristown were told about body being found at the town's train station around 12:30 a.m., according to the Morris County prosecutor's office and local law enforcement. The body was found on a stairway, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death following an autopsy.

The town's train station platform remained open for normal operations, officials said.

The man' identity was not released, law enforcement officials said, and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit.