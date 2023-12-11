central park

Man found dead in Central Park with cuts and shoelace around neck: Police

By Myles Miller

A man was found dead near a busy part of Central Park with cuts and a shoelace found wrapped around his neck, police said.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was found on the ground near the Hecksher Playground around 8:30 a.m. Monday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, located in the area near Central Drive around 62nd Street in the southernmost portion of the park.

A cause of death was not immediately clear, nor was it known if foul play was suspected. Law enforcement sources said that it had not yet been determined whether the death was a result of a suicide or a homicide. The man's identity has not been released.

No other information was available. An investigation is ongoing.

