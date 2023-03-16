Man Falls Between Barges in NYC Strait, Prompting Frenzied Rescue Effort: Coast Guard

A crew member working on a fuel barge in Staten Island's Kill Van Kull Strait somehow fell between his ship and another early Thursday, prompting an all-out rescue effort, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

NYPD and FDNY responded to the Kill Van Kull Channel, a tidal strait between Richmond Terrace and Bayonne, New Jersey, after getting a report about the man's fall shortly after 6 a.m.

Police divers managed to pull the man from the water -- and Chopper 4 was overhead as the NYPD boat raced back to shore with the victim. Footage showed a flurry of activity around him as crews pulled the man off the boat and onto a stretcher, where EMS personnel took over and transported him to a hospital for possible cardiac arrest.

There was no immediate word on the man's condition later Thursday, nor what may have caused him to fall.

The Coast Guard says he was unresponsive. The investigation is ongoing.