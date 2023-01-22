Man Face-Punched on Manhattan Subway in Teen Weed Confrontation: Sources

A man aboard a Manhattan subway overnight suffered a brutal beatdown from a group of teenagers after reportedly asking them to stop smoking on the train, law enforcement sources said.

The 37-year-old straphanger was riding a southbound No. 1 train shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday when he noticed the high school-aged group smoking weed, the sources told News 4.

An attempt to get the teenagers to stop smoking while on the train was met with violence. The man was allegedly punched multiple times in the face.

Officials said the man was treated for injuries at Bellevue Hospital.

The teens tried to get away at the 18th Street station but were apprehended after a police canvass. Three of the four teens, between the ages of 15 and 17, were caught; a fourth is still in the wind.