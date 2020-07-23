Man Charged With Murder in Death of NYC Dad Killed Trying to Break Up Subway Fight: NYPD

A man has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of a 57-year-old father who was struck by a train after he tried to break up a fight on a New York City subway platform earlier this month, the NYPD said Thursday.

Todd Hubbard was allegedly harassing two young women July 3 when Dwayne Brown intervened. A struggle between Hubbard and Brown ensued, and Brown ended up on the tracks, where he was struck and killed, the NYPD's chief of detectives said in an Instagram post. No other details were available.

Cops had been searching for a suspect in Brown's death at the 125th Street Station in Harlem for nearly three weeks. There were no cameras on the downtown platform where what police called a homicide occurred, but investigators were using video from the uptown side and MetroCard data to identify two teenage girls and an older man involved in the fight.

It wasn't immediately clear if Hubbard was the man seen on that video, nor were there any new details about the teenage girls allegedly involved as of Thursday.

Friends of Brown said they were not surprised that he stepped in to break up an argument because he was a protective person.

Kevin Baker has known Brown since they were kids. He was shaken up to learn that such a gentle man had died in a violent death.

“We'd find our way to Coney Island. At the time Coney Island had the go-karts. Him and my brother used to like doing the go-karts," Baker recalled the good times he had with Brown.

"You're not going to have too many people like him who stand up in this era. People are holding their phones, filming things, and for him to take a stand, that was something miraculous that you don't see happen today," he added.