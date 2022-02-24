Man Breaks INTO Police Station, Tries to Rob Commander's Office

There's risky, there's insanely risky, and then there's breaking into the police station to rob the commanding officer's office.

Which is exactly what cops say happened last night in the Bronx.

According to a senior police official, about 10 p.m. Wednesday, personnel at the 52nd Precinct on Webster Avenue discovered Carlos Luciano inside their CO's office. He had apparently entered through a first-floor window, the senior official said, damaging it in the process.

On being discovered, the official said, Lucero took off running through the station. He was captured on the first floor and taken into custody, where he was charged with burglary.

According to the latest NYPD data, burglaries in the 52nd Precinct are up 27% this year.