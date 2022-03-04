Man Attacked with Ladder in Brooklyn

Police need help identifying the person caught on camera assaulting an older man with a ladder near Beaumont Street and Hampton Avenue in Brooklyn.

Officers say that on Wednesday the 23rd, the 67-year-old victim was standing outside his home, when the unknown individual approached the older man shouting obscenities at him before physically going at him.

In video of the incident, the unidentified male can be seen shoving the older man to the ground and then throwing a ladder on him. The individual then fled the scene.

The victim suffered minor head injuries.

The individual is described as a male with short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark colored pants, dark colored shoes and was carrying a glass bottle.




