Man Arrested in Brutal NYC Pipe Beating of Subway Cleaner During AM Rush

The attacker behind this month's brutal beating of a subway custodian, bashed in the face with a metal pipe while working in the New York City transit system, has been arrested, police said.

Authorities identified 28-year-old Jonathan Frias following his arrest Sunday, more than a week after the Nov. 4 unprovoked attack.

Just before 7 a.m., the height of the morning rush, Leonor Fama was working at the Chambers Street station in lower Manhattan.

The 46-year-old, who said she took a job cleaning subway trains more than two years ago as COVID started to ravage the city, was cleaning an E train when a man appeared out of nowhere and smashed her in the face with a metal pipe.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Fama suffered bruising and swelling to her face, and was taken to the hospital for her injuries. She has said she is still traumatized by what unfolded underground.

A woman was attacked by a man with a metal pipe as she cleaned the Chambers Street station during a morning rush last week, authorities say.

Tears streamed down her face when she recalled the attack. Fama said she is afraid to go back to work, but added that she has no choice in order to support her family. Overall, she said she was thankful to be alive.

Other MTA workers chased after the man, who had last been seen getting away on a southbound 2 train.

The MTA condemned the attack.

"Attacks on transit workers trying to help New Yorkers are unacceptable," MTA spokesperson Ray Raimundi said in a statement. "We are assisting NYPD investigators and are confident this perpetrator will be held accountable."