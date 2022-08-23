Man Accused of Stabbing Subway Rider in Stomach at Rockefeller Center Station: Police

Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed another rider in the stomach after harassing other passengers at a midtown Manhattan station.

The suspect was aboard a southbound D train as it approached the station at Rockefeller Center on Sixth Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Monday, police said. Law enforcement sources said he was harassing passengers when he was approached by another man.

The two of them argued before the 27-year-old suspect pulled out a pocket knife, stabbing the victim in the stomach. He took off from the station immediately after, fleeing on the streets of midtown. He was seen on surveillance video going through the turnstiles at the station in the aftermath of the incident.

The victim was taken to Cornell Hospital, where he told NBC New York he had surgery and is recovering.

No arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.