Man accused in deadly NYC subway stabbing released without bail 2 days after incident

The man accused in a deadly Brooklyn subway subway stabbing that he claims was done in self-defense was released without bail — just two days after he allegedly killed a man who witnesses said had been harassing passengers.

Jordan Williams was arrested and charged with manslaughter, but was free without bail Thursday afternoon, NBC New York has learned. He was seen leaving Kings County criminal court in street clothes and without handcuffs.

During his court appearance, Williams didn't say a word as he stood next to his attorney, but appeared relieved after the judge opted not to impose bail. The judge told Williams that "I think you have every reason to fight this case with the support of your family and community."

His attorney said after the hearing that "today, the system worked."

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old was handcuffed as officers walked him out of a Williamsburg police station — just a few blocks away from where he allegedly stabbed Devictor Ouedraogo to death on a northbound J train approaching the Marcy Avenue and Broadway station the day before.

The violent incident broke out just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, and police responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed while aboard the train. When officers got to the train station, they found a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest.

The victim, Ouedraogo, was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Less than 24 hours later, the 20-year-old Williams had been arrested and charged with manslaughter and weapon possession.

Williams said nothing as he was led out of the police station, only nodding "yes" when asked if he acted in self-defense in the previous night's incident. His brother told NBC New York that the deadly stabbing was done as Williams defended his girlfriend.

Williams' mother, April, said that her son "cares about life" and that he is "extremely remorseful."

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York that Ouedraogo had been harassing multiple passengers while acting belligerent and erratic toward others on board. He may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, sources said, but a toxicology report will determine if that was the case.

Williams' girlfriend was one of the people who Ouedraogo had been harassing, and he even punched herm according to a senior police official. That's when Williams sprang into action, his brother told NBC New York.

The girlfriend was also questioned by police, but was released. Investigators are now reviewing cell phone video that captured the scuffle that led up to the deadly stabbing.