Man who was harassing passengers killed in stabbing on Brooklyn subway: Police sources

A man who had been harassing passengers was killed in a stabbing while riding the subway in Brooklyn on Tuesday, police and law enforcement sources said.

The deadly incident occurred just after 8 p.m. on a northbound J train approaching the Marcy Avenue and Broadway stop in Williamsburg, according to police. Officers responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed while aboard the train, and when they got to the train station, found a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest.

The victim, identified as Devictor Ouedraogo, was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York that Ouedraogo had been harassing multiple passengers while acting belligerent and erratic toward others on board. He may have been under the influence of something, sources said, but a toxicology report will determine if that was the case.

On Wednesday, Jordan Williams, of Queens, was arrested and charged with manslaughter and weapon possession in connection to the alleged subway stabbing. Attorney information for Williams was not immediately available.

The 20-year-old suspect did not say anything when police led him out of the 90th Precinct in handcuffs Wednesday afternoon. He only nodded "yes" when asked if he acted in self-defense in the previous night's incident.

Williams' girlfriend was one of the people who Ouedraogo had been harassing, according to a police official — and another source said that Ouedraogo punched Williams' girlfriend.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the stabbing.

Investigators are now in the process of going through cell phone video that captured the deadly scuffle.