Jimmy Carter

Is there mail? Are banks open? What's closed today for Jimmy Carter funeral

The stock market is closed for the day, while most banks will remain open because it's not a federal holiday

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Joe Biden declared a National Day of Mourning honoring the humanitarian leader Jan. 9, the day of Jimmy Carter's funeral in Washington, D.C.

Though a National Day of Mourning isn't recognized as an official federal holiday, meaning many of the businesses typically affected by national celebrations won't be closed, some organizations are affected by the day of observance.

Here's what's open and what's closed on the National Day of Mourning.

Is there mail?

Mail will not be delivered Thursday. In an executive order issued Dec. 30, Biden declared that all federal agencies would be closed Jan. 9 in honor of Carter's funeral, including the United States Postal Service.

All federal employees should be given the day off except for those most important to the country's "national security, defense, or other public need," according to the announcement.

The ruling also applies to all U.S. courts, including the Supreme Court.

Are banks closed?

Most banks will remain open Thursday because it is not an official federal holiday.

Is the stock market open?

In a statement released Dec. 30, New York Stock Exchange Group president Lynn Martin announced that all markets would be closed Jan. 9 out of respect for President Carter.

"Jimmy Carter, with humble roots as a farmer and family man, devoted his life to public service and defending our freedom,” Martin wrote in the statement. “During his noteworthy post-presidential life, President Carter left an enduring legacy of humanitarianism.”

Are schools open?

Similar to most banks around the country, most public schools will remain open Thursday because it is not an official federal holiday.

However, in accordance with National Day of Mourning protocol, all organizations affiliated with the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity, including all military schools, will be closed.

