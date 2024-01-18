Madonna sued by fans in New York for starting Brooklyn concert so late

Madonna

By NBC New York Staff

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

Madonna is causing a commotion for two fans in New York who are now suing the pop superstar over what she did at a recent Brooklyn performance.

Fans Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden filed a lawsuit against Madge because her December concert at Barclays Center started so late.

According to the lawsuit, the tickets for the "Celebration" tour show stated the performance would start at 8:30 p.m. However, Madonna did not take the stage until some time after 10:45 p.m.

The two men claim they didn't leave the venue until 1 a.m., and as a result had to deal with limited public transportation options and had to pay more for ride-sharing. Fellows and Hadden are suing Madonna and Live Nation for unfair and deceptive trade practices, claiming a breach of contract.

They are seeking a class action lawsuit since the 65-year-old popstar is notorious for starting so many of her concerts late.

Representatives for Madonna and Live Nation did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC New York.

