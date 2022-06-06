Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show Sets NYC Return: What to Know

Fireworks will fly high above the East River once again when the 64th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show takes over New York City skies next month.

This year's "jaw dropping pyrotechnic salute to America" promises new and exciting fireworks spectacles to watch from across the city or the comfort of your couch.

Last year marked the return of big Independence Day celebrations after the previous summer halted most spectacles due to surging COVID-19 cases and statewide restrictions.

Fireworks will illuminate the New York skyline around 9:25 p.m. with more than 48,000 shells and effects being launched from five barges positioned on the East River. Public viewing locations will be setup along Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan waterfronts -- details will be announced closer to the show.

"New shaped effects that will wow spectators include tall hat, mushroom and little snake shells, as well as tricolor interlocking rings and blinking smiling faces," Macy's announcement said Monday.

Almost 2,000 shells and effects are planned to fill the skies above the Big Apple per minute.

The show will pop and crackle to the rhythm of classic patriotic tunes including “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand)” performed by The Young People’s Chorus of New York City.

Fans of the annual fireworks show are guaranteed a front row seat during NBC's broadcast of the Macy's spectacle, airing 8-10 p.m.

With New York on the cusp of fully reopening, this 4th of July is shaping up to be quite a celebration in the city.