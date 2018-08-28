Thanks to the kindness of strangers, a photographer just may be reunited with their lost camera full of thousands of wedding photos.

The professional camera with more than 2000 images of couples celebrating weddings and engagements was found Sunday in Dumbo, Brooklyn, by Evann Clingan.

When Clingan discovered the camera was full of precious memories, she vowed to do anything in her power to return the camera to its owner.

She filed a police report, posted the find to Craigslist and contacted NBC 4 to see if we could help. After we published a story on the lost camera Monday, we were flooded with suggestions on how to find the photographer.

The story was also posted to Reddit, where someone identified the indoor venue in one of the photos. The Tarrytown venue was contacted with an unblurred image of the couple, and it confirmed it knew the husband and wife in the photo.

The photographer from the couple's wedding was tracked down and has been contacted to confirm it is in fact their camera.

Clingan said the story was a testament to the power of social media. She hoped to reunite the camera with its owner Tuesday evening.

She herself getting married next month, and said she had a “particular soft spot” for the person who may have lost their camera for this reason. "My fiancee and I were just saying we can't imagine it if it were our pictures, it's a mistake that could happen to anyone," she said.

This story will be updated as we find out more.