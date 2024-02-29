Long Island town may make it illegal to feed feral cats. Opponents call it ‘animal cruelty'

A new proposal in a Long Island town is leaving some animal lovers feline not so great.

Babylon Village is looking to put a stop to people feeding feral cats because of the impact the animals they say have on local wildlife. The proposed ban comes after complaints from residents about people frequently coming to certain spots — like near a local park entrance — to give the stray cats food.

That prompted village officials to take action. But advocates believe there are better options than an all-out ban, and are lobbying the village to drop the proposal.

"This mayor wants to starve these cats. That’s animal cruelty," said Christine Lanteri.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

She travels to Babylon every day to feed about five cats, and doesn't understand why it would generate complaints.

"Cats will most certainly die," said Virginia Scuddy, who operates a cat rescue group. She and Lanteri were among those voicing opposition to the feeding ban at a village board meeting on Tuesday.

"The village of Babylon, I’m shaking my head at them, all the board members. At the end of the day, you will be known as an inhumane village," said Scuddy.

No Babylon Village officials would offer comment despite repeated efforts by NBC New York. No decision has yet been made on the feeding ban idea, as the board has yet to decide whether to move forward with it.

Scuddy maintains there is a better solution: An organized plan to trap, spay and neuter the cats, then release them. She says that course of action has been proven to reduce feral cat colonies while keeping survivors healthy.

"We have volunteers that feed colonies that we have helped to spay and neuter... what happens is you’re preventing unwanted litters. Also preventing illness and death," she said. "Rather than scold them and say you can’t do this, how about properly educating them so that they’re doing right by the cats?"