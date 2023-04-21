Long Island Restaurant Week Returns Sunday: What to Know, Where to Go

One of the region's favorite foodie events -- Long Island Restaurant Week -- kicks off its spring 2023 program this coming Sunday, with eight consecutive days of deals featuring some of the East Coast's best eats just outside NYC.
From Sunday, April 23, to Sunday, April 30, more than 140 participating restaurants are offering up unique two-course lunches for $22, and/or three-course prix fixe for $27, $37 or $44 daily except Saturdays, when deals cap at 7 p.m. Not sure where to go or how to make sense of the different price offerings? There's a map for that (below).
First, two things everyone asks:
- Are tips included in the fixed price? Nope, but Long Island Restaurant Week recommends 20% for good service, especially during this busy week.
- What about drinks? Sorry, those aren't included either. The promotion covers appetizer, main and dessert
Have another pressing question? More FAQs here.
Long Island Restaurant Week color codes participating restaurants by those offering deals at each of the four price points mentioned above. The map also highlights which eateries have options for both lunch and dinner.
Alternatively, scroll to the bottom of this page for the full list of locations by Long Island county.
Interested in top restaurants within the five boroughs? Renowned New York Times food critic Pete Wells put out his top 100 this week. And we've got a by-borough breakdown.
The Long Island Restaurant Week campaigns, which span 118 miles from Garden City to Montauk, boast nearly 250 participants each fall and more than 160 during the winter. A portion of the proceeds is used to help fight food insecurity via the Island Harvest Food Bank, organizers say.
Nassau County
|RESTAURANT
|CITY
|CUISINE
|5 de Mayo Mexican
(516) 280-7795
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Westbury
|Mexican
|Aperitif Bistro
(516) 594-3404
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Rockville Centre
|French
|Benihana
(516) 222-6091
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Westbury
|Japanese
|Benihana
(516) 627-3400
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Manhasset
|Japanese
|Blue Moon
(516) 763-4900
Prix fixe menus: $27
|Rockville Centre
|Italian
|Brasserie Persil
(516) 992-1742
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Oceanside
|French
|Caracara Mexican Grill
(516) 777-2272
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Farmingdale
|Mexican
|Chadwicks American Chophouse
(516) 766-7800
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44
|Rockville Centre
|American
|Churchills
(516) 766-2500
Prix fixe menus: $27
|Rockville Centre
|American
|City Cellar
(516) 693-5400
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Westbury
|American
|Dodici
(516) 764-3000
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Rockville Centre
|Italian
|Eric's Italian Bistro
(516) 280-5675
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44
|Mineola
|Italian
|Frantonis
(516) 921-6910
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Woodbury
|Italian
|George Martin the Original
(516) 678-7272
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44
|Rockville Centre
|American
|George White
(516) 364-2144
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $27 / $37
|Syosset
|American
|Grillfire
(516) 379-2222
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37
|Merrick
|American
|Havana Central
(917) 549-3084
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44
|Garden City
|Cuban
|Jake's Steakhouse
(516) 222-8400
Prix fixe menus: $44
|East Meadow
|Steakhouse
|Jonathan's Restaurant
(516) 742-7300
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Garden City Park
|American
|Juniper At The Vanderbilt
(516) 820-1200
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Westbury
|American
|Lisbon Grille
(516) 364-4641
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Jericho
|Mediterranean
|Maggiano's Little Italy
(516) 877-9640
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37
|Garden City
|Italian
|Mangia Bene
(516) 447-6744
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Rockville Centre
|Italian
|Matteo's of Roslyn
(516) 484-0555
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Roslyn Heights
|Italian
|Molto Bene
(516) 900-1270
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Bellmore
|Italian
|Nautilus Cafe
(516) 379-2566
Prix fixe menus: $37 / $44
|FREEPORT
|American
|Nomiya
(516) 916-2923
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37
|Garden City
|Japanese
|Novitá Wine Bar & Trattoria
(516) 739-7660
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44
|Garden City
|Italian
|Paddy's Loft
(516) 798-7660
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37 / $44
|Massapequa
|Irish
|Palmer's American Grille
(516) 420-0609
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Farmingdale
|American
|Prime 1024
(516) 621-1024
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44
|Roslyn
|Steakhouse
|Primehouse Steak and Sushi
(516) 416-4264
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Garden City
|Steakhouse
|Red Salt Room by David Burke
(516) 877-9385
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Garden City
|American
|Revel Restaurant & Bar
(516) 246-9111
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Garden City
|American
|Sage Bistro Moderne
(516) 584-6804
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Woodbury
|French
|San Remo
(516) 764-0800
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Rockville Centre
|Italian
|Small Batch Restaurant
(516) 548-8162
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Garden City
|American
|Smuggler Jack's
(516) 798-6000
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37 / $44
|Massapequa
|Irish
|Snaps American Bistro Wantagh
(516) 221-0029
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Wantagh
|American
|Snaps American Bistro
(516) 517-2525
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Rockville Centre
|American
|Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas
(516) 228-5400
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Garden City
|Italian
|Stone Street Wood Fired Grill
(516) 280-9414
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37
|Garden City
|American
|The Main Event
(516) 935-5120
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Plainview
|American
|The Olive Room
(516) 734-5612
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Port Washington
|European
|Thom Thom Steak and Seafood
(516) 221-8022
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Wantagh
|Seafood
|Toto’s Steakhouse
(516) 783-6484
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44
|Wantagh
|Steakhouse
|Vincent's Steakhouse
(516) 226-3485
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44
|Wantagh
|Steakhouse
|West End Cafe
(516) 294-5608
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Carle Place
|American
Suffolk County
|RESTAURANT
|CITY
|CUISINE
|5 de Mayo Steakhouse
(631) 557-2970
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44
|Farmingdale
|Steakhouse
|Alexandros Restaurant
(631) 928-8600
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Mt. Sinai
|Greek Fusion
|Amici Restaurant
(631) 473-2400
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37
|Mount Sinai
|Italian
|Arlo Kitchen & Bar
(631) 491-2756
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Northport
|American
|Athenian Greek Taverna
(516) 983-1273
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Commack
|Greek
|Avino's Italian Table
(631) 804-6416
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Bellport
|Italian
|Beenz Indian Grill and Bar
(631) 813-1414
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37
|Hauppauge
|Indian
|Bella Vie
(631) 590-9045
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44
|Bay Shore
|Italian
|Bistro 72
(631) 369-3325
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37
|Riverhead
|American
|Bistro Ete
(631) 500-9085
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Water Mill
|French
|Cafe Joelle
(631) 589-4600
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Sayville
|American
|Calissa
(631) 500-9292
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Watermill
|Greek
|Captain Bill's
(631) 665-6262
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Bay Shore
|American
|Carnival Restaurant
(631) 473-9772
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Port Jefferson
|Italian
|Casa Rustica
(631) 265-9265
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Smithtown
|Italian
|Chachama
(631) 758-7640
Prix fixe menus: $37
|East Patchogue
|New American
|Chop Shop Bar & Grill
(631) 360-3383
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Smithtown
|American
|Chops
(844) 382-4677
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Patchogue
|Steakhouse
|Ciro's
(631) 269-2600
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Kings Park
|Italian
|Cooperage Inn
(631) 727-8994
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Baiting Hollow
|American
|Diggers Ales N' Eats
(631) 369-3200
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37
|Riverhead
|American
|Don Quijote
(631) 569-5416
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37
|Patchogue
|Mexican
|Don Quijote
(631) 928-3864
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37
|Miller Place
|Mexican
|Drift 82
(631) 714-4950
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Patchogue
|American
|Elaia Estiatorio
(631) 613-6469
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Bridgehampton
|Greek
|Emilio’s
(631) 335-0701
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37
|Commack
|Italian
|Farm Country Kitchen
(631) 369-6311
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Riverhead
|American
|Fifth Season Restaurant
(631) 477-8500
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Port Jefferson
|New American
|Flora
(631) 998-9600
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Westhampton Beach
|New American
|Garden Grill
(631) 265-8771
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Smithtown
|American
|George Martin's Strip Steak
(631) 650-6777
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Great River
|Steakhouse
|Grassos
(631) 367-6060
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Cold Spring Harbor
|New American
|H2O Seafood & Sushi
(631) 361-6464
Prix fixe menus: $37 / $44
|Smithtown
|Seafood
|Harbor Crab Co.
(631) 687-2722
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $27 / $37 / $44
|Patchogue
|Seafood
|Irish Coffee Pub
(631) 277-0007
Prix fixe menus: $44
|East Islip
|American
|Jackson Hall American Bar & Grille
(631) 277-7100
Prix fixe menus: $37
|East Islip
|American
|Jardin Cafe
(631) 757-5777
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37
|Patchogue
|Latin
|Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House
(631) 808-2000
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Bridgehampton
|French
|La Buena Vida
(631) 909-1985
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Moriches
|Spanish
|La Tavola
(631) 750-6900
Prix fixe menus: $37 / $44
|Sayville
|Italian
|Legends
(631) 734-5123
Prix fixe menus: $44
|New Suffolk
|New American
|Limani Grille
(631) 499-6700
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37 / $44
|Commack
|Greek
|Lombardi's on the Bay
(631) 654-8970
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Patchogue
|Italian
|Los Cebollines Mexican Grill
(631) 592-9845
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Lindenhurst
|Mexican
|Maria's
(631) 979-7724
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Smithtown
|Mexican
|Matteo's of Huntington
(631) 421-6001
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Huntington Station
|Italian
|Mirabelle at Three Village Inn
(631) 751-0555
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Stony Brook
|French
|Nantuckets
(631) 682-3882
Prix fixe menus: $37 / $44
|Port Jefferson
|American
|NoCo
(631) 250-9600
Prix fixe menus: $44
|St. James
|American
|Nosh Kitchen & Cocktails
(631) 761-6378
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Hauppauge
|American
|On The Docks
(631) 886-1160
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Aquebogue
|American
|Page at 63 Main
(631) 725-1810
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Sag Harbor
|New American
|Pasta Pasta
(631) 331-5335
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Port Jefferson
|Italian
|Piccola Bussola Ristorante
(631) 692-6300
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Huntington
|Italian
|Piccolo Mondo
(631) 462-0718
Prix fixe menus: $37 / $44
|Huntington
|Italian
|R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid
(631) 728-4166
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Hampton Bays
|Spanish
|Raimo's of Amityville
(631) 608-3260
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Amityviile
|Italian
|Renzo's Pizzeria & Restaurant
(631) 473-8234
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Mt. Sinai
|Italian
|Ristegio's Restaurant & Lounge
(631) 731-3663
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44
|Patchogue
|American
|Ritz Cafe
(631) 754-6348
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44
|Northport
|American
|Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
(631) 569-2223
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44
|Patchogue
|Mexican
|Ruvo
(631) 261-7700
Prix fixe menus: $37 / $44
|Greenlawn
|Italian
|Ruvo
(631) 476-3800
Prix fixe menus: $37 / $44
|Port Jefferson
|Italian
|Saaz Indian Restaurant
(631) 259-2222
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $27 / $37 / $44
|Southampton
|Indian
|Salt & Barrel
(631) 647-8818
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Bayshore
|Seafood
|Savino's Hideaway
(631) 928-6510
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37
|Mt. Sinai
|Italian
|Sea Basin Restaurant
(631) 744-1643
Prix fixe menus: $37 / $44
|Rocky Point
|Seafood
|Shandon Court
(631) 581-5678
Prix fixe menus: $37
|East Islip
|American
|Smithtown Pasta House
(631) 979-9700
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Smithtown
|Italian
|The Bridgehampton Inn & Restaurant
(631) 537-3660
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Bridgehampton
|French
|The Dimon Estate
(631) 722-0500
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Jamesport
|American
|The Fish Store
(631) 472-3018
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Bayport
|Seafood
|The LakeHouse Restaurant
(631) 666-0995
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44
|Bay Shore
|New American
|The Main Event
(631) 522-1030
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Farmingdale
|American
|The Melting Pot
(631) 752-4242
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Farmingdale
|Fondue
|The Oar Steak & Seafood Grill
(631) 654-8266
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Patchogue
|Seafood
|The Preston House
(631) 775-1550
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Riverhead
|American
|The Snapper Inn
(631) 589-0248
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37
|Oakdale
|Seafood
|The Watershed Kitchen & Bar
(631) 779-3454
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37
|Jamesport
|American
|Ting
(631) 425-7788
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Huntington
|Asian
|Trumpets on the Bay
(631) 325-2900
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Eastport
|Continental
|Verona Ristorante
(516) 249-0000
Prix fixe menus: $37 / $44
|Farmingdale
|Italian
|Villa Sorrento
(631) 265-7865
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44
|Saint James
|Italian
|Vinoteka 46
(631) 824-7712
Prix fixe menus: $37
|Huntington
|European
|Whalers
(631) 647-9300
Prix fixe menus: $44
|Bay Shore
|New American