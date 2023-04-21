Food & Drink

Long Island Restaurant Week Returns Sunday: What to Know, Where to Go

The delectable week-long event comes three times a year -- and the spring version starts Sunday, April 23

By Jennifer Millman

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

One of the region's favorite foodie events -- Long Island Restaurant Week -- kicks off its spring 2023 program this coming Sunday, with eight consecutive days of deals featuring some of the East Coast's best eats just outside NYC.

From Sunday, April 23, to Sunday, April 30, more than 140 participating restaurants are offering up unique two-course lunches for $22, and/or three-course prix fixe for $27, $37 or $44 daily except Saturdays, when deals cap at 7 p.m. Not sure where to go or how to make sense of the different price offerings? There's a map for that (below).

First, two things everyone asks:

  1. Are tips included in the fixed price? Nope, but Long Island Restaurant Week recommends 20% for good service, especially during this busy week.
  2. What about drinks? Sorry, those aren't included either. The promotion covers appetizer, main and dessert
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Have another pressing question? More FAQs here.

Long Island Restaurant Week color codes participating restaurants by those offering deals at each of the four price points mentioned above. The map also highlights which eateries have options for both lunch and dinner.

Alternatively, scroll to the bottom of this page for the full list of locations by Long Island county.

Interested in top restaurants within the five boroughs? Renowned New York Times food critic Pete Wells put out his top 100 this week. And we've got a by-borough breakdown.

Lauren Scala takes us to Stretch Pizza, owned by Chef Wylie Dufresne, for some seriously tasty pizza.

The Long Island Restaurant Week campaigns, which span 118 miles from Garden City to Montauk, boast nearly 250 participants each fall and more than 160 during the winter. A portion of the proceeds is used to help fight food insecurity via the Island Harvest Food Bank, organizers say.

Nassau County

RESTAURANTCITYCUISINE
5 de Mayo Mexican
(516) 280-7795
Prix fixe menus: $44		WestburyMexican
Aperitif Bistro
(516) 594-3404
Prix fixe menus: $44		Rockville CentreFrench
Benihana
(516) 222-6091
Prix fixe menus: $44		WestburyJapanese
Benihana
(516) 627-3400
Prix fixe menus: $44		ManhassetJapanese
Blue Moon
(516) 763-4900
Prix fixe menus: $27		Rockville CentreItalian
Brasserie Persil
(516) 992-1742
Prix fixe menus: $44		OceansideFrench
Caracara Mexican Grill
(516) 777-2272
Prix fixe menus: $44		FarmingdaleMexican
Chadwicks American Chophouse
(516) 766-7800
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44		Rockville CentreAmerican
Churchills
(516) 766-2500
Prix fixe menus: $27		Rockville CentreAmerican
City Cellar
(516) 693-5400
Prix fixe menus: $37		WestburyAmerican
Dodici
(516) 764-3000
Prix fixe menus: $37		Rockville CentreItalian
Eric's Italian Bistro
(516) 280-5675
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44		MineolaItalian
Frantonis
(516) 921-6910
Prix fixe menus: $37		WoodburyItalian
George Martin the Original
(516) 678-7272
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44		Rockville CentreAmerican
George White
(516) 364-2144
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $27 / $37		SyossetAmerican
Grillfire
(516) 379-2222
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37		MerrickAmerican
Havana Central
(917) 549-3084
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44		Garden CityCuban
Jake's Steakhouse
(516) 222-8400
Prix fixe menus: $44		East MeadowSteakhouse
Jonathan's Restaurant
(516) 742-7300
Prix fixe menus: $37		Garden City ParkAmerican
Juniper At The Vanderbilt
(516) 820-1200
Prix fixe menus: $44		WestburyAmerican
Lisbon Grille
(516) 364-4641
Prix fixe menus: $44		JerichoMediterranean
Maggiano's Little Italy
(516) 877-9640
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37		Garden CityItalian
Mangia Bene
(516) 447-6744
Prix fixe menus: $44		Rockville CentreItalian
Matteo's of Roslyn
(516) 484-0555
Prix fixe menus: $37		Roslyn HeightsItalian
Molto Bene
(516) 900-1270
Prix fixe menus: $37		BellmoreItalian
Nautilus Cafe
(516) 379-2566
Prix fixe menus: $37 / $44		FREEPORTAmerican
Nomiya
(516) 916-2923
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37		Garden CityJapanese
Novitá Wine Bar & Trattoria
(516) 739-7660
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44		Garden CityItalian
Paddy's Loft
(516) 798-7660
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37 / $44		MassapequaIrish
Palmer's American Grille
(516) 420-0609
Prix fixe menus: $37		FarmingdaleAmerican
Prime 1024
(516) 621-1024
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44		RoslynSteakhouse
Primehouse Steak and Sushi
(516) 416-4264
Prix fixe menus: $44		Garden CitySteakhouse
Red Salt Room by David Burke
(516) 877-9385
Prix fixe menus: $44		Garden CityAmerican
Revel Restaurant & Bar
(516) 246-9111
Prix fixe menus: $44		Garden CityAmerican
Sage Bistro Moderne
(516) 584-6804
Prix fixe menus: $44		WoodburyFrench
San Remo
(516) 764-0800
Prix fixe menus: $44		Rockville CentreItalian
Small Batch Restaurant
(516) 548-8162
Prix fixe menus: $44		Garden CityAmerican
Smuggler Jack's
(516) 798-6000
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37 / $44		MassapequaIrish
Snaps American Bistro Wantagh
(516) 221-0029
Prix fixe menus: $44		WantaghAmerican
Snaps American Bistro
(516) 517-2525
Prix fixe menus: $44		Rockville CentreAmerican
Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas
(516) 228-5400
Prix fixe menus: $44		Garden CityItalian
Stone Street Wood Fired Grill
(516) 280-9414
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37		Garden CityAmerican
The Main Event
(516) 935-5120
Prix fixe menus: $44		PlainviewAmerican
The Olive Room
(516) 734-5612
Prix fixe menus: $37		Port WashingtonEuropean
Thom Thom Steak and Seafood
(516) 221-8022
Prix fixe menus: $44		WantaghSeafood
Toto’s Steakhouse
(516) 783-6484
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44		WantaghSteakhouse
Vincent's Steakhouse
(516) 226-3485
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44		WantaghSteakhouse
West End Cafe
(516) 294-5608
Prix fixe menus: $44		Carle PlaceAmerican
These are the Nassau County restaurants participating in Long Island 2023 Spring Restaurant Week.

More Food

Food & Drink 22 hours ago

Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Food Every Day for 3 Weeks While Mercury Is in Retrograde

Food & Drink Apr 19

Noted Food Critic Drops Top 100 NYC Restaurants List

MCDONALDS Apr 17

McDonald's Burgers Are Getting a Few Tweaks. Here's What's Changing

Suffolk County

RESTAURANTCITYCUISINE
5 de Mayo Steakhouse
(631) 557-2970
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44		FarmingdaleSteakhouse
Alexandros Restaurant
(631) 928-8600
Prix fixe menus: $37		Mt. SinaiGreek Fusion
Amici Restaurant
(631) 473-2400
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37		Mount SinaiItalian
Arlo Kitchen & Bar
(631) 491-2756
Prix fixe menus: $44		NorthportAmerican
Athenian Greek Taverna
(516) 983-1273
Prix fixe menus: $44		CommackGreek
Avino's Italian Table
(631) 804-6416
Prix fixe menus: $44		BellportItalian
Beenz Indian Grill and Bar
(631) 813-1414
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37		HauppaugeIndian
Bella Vie
(631) 590-9045
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44		Bay ShoreItalian
Bistro 72
(631) 369-3325
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37		RiverheadAmerican
Bistro Ete
(631) 500-9085
Prix fixe menus: $44		Water MillFrench
Cafe Joelle
(631) 589-4600
Prix fixe menus: $37		SayvilleAmerican
Calissa
(631) 500-9292
Prix fixe menus: $44		WatermillGreek
Captain Bill's
(631) 665-6262
Prix fixe menus: $44		Bay ShoreAmerican
Carnival Restaurant
(631) 473-9772
Prix fixe menus: $44		Port JeffersonItalian
Casa Rustica
(631) 265-9265
Prix fixe menus: $44		SmithtownItalian
Chachama
(631) 758-7640
Prix fixe menus: $37		East PatchogueNew American
Chop Shop Bar & Grill
(631) 360-3383
Prix fixe menus: $44		SmithtownAmerican
Chops
(844) 382-4677
Prix fixe menus: $44		PatchogueSteakhouse
Ciro's
(631) 269-2600
Prix fixe menus: $44		Kings ParkItalian
Cooperage Inn
(631) 727-8994
Prix fixe menus: $37		Baiting HollowAmerican
Diggers Ales N' Eats
(631) 369-3200
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37		RiverheadAmerican
Don Quijote
(631) 569-5416
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37		PatchogueMexican
Don Quijote
(631) 928-3864
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37		Miller PlaceMexican
Drift 82
(631) 714-4950
Prix fixe menus: $44		PatchogueAmerican
Elaia Estiatorio
(631) 613-6469
Prix fixe menus: $44		BridgehamptonGreek
Emilio’s
(631) 335-0701
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37		CommackItalian
Farm Country Kitchen
(631) 369-6311
Prix fixe menus: $37		RiverheadAmerican
Fifth Season Restaurant
(631) 477-8500
Prix fixe menus: $37		Port JeffersonNew American
Flora
(631) 998-9600
Prix fixe menus: $44		Westhampton BeachNew American
Garden Grill
(631) 265-8771
Prix fixe menus: $44		SmithtownAmerican
George Martin's Strip Steak
(631) 650-6777
Prix fixe menus: $44		Great RiverSteakhouse
Grassos
(631) 367-6060
Prix fixe menus: $44		Cold Spring HarborNew American
H2O Seafood & Sushi
(631) 361-6464
Prix fixe menus: $37 / $44		SmithtownSeafood
Harbor Crab Co.
(631) 687-2722
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $27 / $37 / $44		PatchogueSeafood
Irish Coffee Pub
(631) 277-0007
Prix fixe menus: $44		East IslipAmerican
Jackson Hall American Bar & Grille
(631) 277-7100
Prix fixe menus: $37		East IslipAmerican
Jardin Cafe
(631) 757-5777
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37		PatchogueLatin
Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House
(631) 808-2000
Prix fixe menus: $44		BridgehamptonFrench
La Buena Vida
(631) 909-1985
Prix fixe menus: $44		MorichesSpanish
La Tavola
(631) 750-6900
Prix fixe menus: $37 / $44		SayvilleItalian
Legends
(631) 734-5123
Prix fixe menus: $44		New SuffolkNew American
Limani Grille
(631) 499-6700
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37 / $44		CommackGreek
Lombardi's on the Bay
(631) 654-8970
Prix fixe menus: $44		PatchogueItalian
Los Cebollines Mexican Grill
(631) 592-9845
Prix fixe menus: $37		LindenhurstMexican
Maria's
(631) 979-7724
Prix fixe menus: $44		SmithtownMexican
Matteo's of Huntington
(631) 421-6001
Prix fixe menus: $37		Huntington StationItalian
Mirabelle at Three Village Inn
(631) 751-0555
Prix fixe menus: $44		Stony BrookFrench
Nantuckets
(631) 682-3882
Prix fixe menus: $37 / $44		Port JeffersonAmerican
NoCo
(631) 250-9600
Prix fixe menus: $44		St. JamesAmerican
Nosh Kitchen & Cocktails
(631) 761-6378
Prix fixe menus: $44		HauppaugeAmerican
On The Docks
(631) 886-1160
Prix fixe menus: $37		AquebogueAmerican
Page at 63 Main
(631) 725-1810
Prix fixe menus: $44		Sag HarborNew American
Pasta Pasta
(631) 331-5335
Prix fixe menus: $44		Port JeffersonItalian
Piccola Bussola Ristorante
(631) 692-6300
Prix fixe menus: $37		HuntingtonItalian
Piccolo Mondo
(631) 462-0718
Prix fixe menus: $37 / $44		HuntingtonItalian
R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid
(631) 728-4166
Prix fixe menus: $44		Hampton BaysSpanish
Raimo's of Amityville
(631) 608-3260
Prix fixe menus: $37		AmityviileItalian
Renzo's Pizzeria & Restaurant
(631) 473-8234
Prix fixe menus: $44		Mt. SinaiItalian
Ristegio's Restaurant & Lounge
(631) 731-3663
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44		PatchogueAmerican
Ritz Cafe
(631) 754-6348
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44		NorthportAmerican
Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
(631) 569-2223
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44		PatchogueMexican
Ruvo
(631) 261-7700
Prix fixe menus: $37 / $44		GreenlawnItalian
Ruvo
(631) 476-3800
Prix fixe menus: $37 / $44		Port JeffersonItalian
Saaz Indian Restaurant
(631) 259-2222
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $27 / $37 / $44		SouthamptonIndian
Salt & Barrel
(631) 647-8818
Prix fixe menus: $44		BayshoreSeafood
Savino's Hideaway
(631) 928-6510
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37		Mt. SinaiItalian
Sea Basin Restaurant
(631) 744-1643
Prix fixe menus: $37 / $44		Rocky PointSeafood
Shandon Court
(631) 581-5678
Prix fixe menus: $37		East IslipAmerican
Smithtown Pasta House
(631) 979-9700
Prix fixe menus: $37		SmithtownItalian
The Bridgehampton Inn & Restaurant
(631) 537-3660
Prix fixe menus: $44		BridgehamptonFrench
The Dimon Estate
(631) 722-0500
Prix fixe menus: $44		JamesportAmerican
The Fish Store
(631) 472-3018
Prix fixe menus: $44		BayportSeafood
The LakeHouse Restaurant
(631) 666-0995
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44		Bay ShoreNew American
The Main Event
(631) 522-1030
Prix fixe menus: $44		FarmingdaleAmerican
The Melting Pot
(631) 752-4242
Prix fixe menus: $44		FarmingdaleFondue
The Oar Steak & Seafood Grill
(631) 654-8266
Prix fixe menus: $44		PatchogueSeafood
The Preston House
(631) 775-1550
Prix fixe menus: $37		RiverheadAmerican
The Snapper Inn
(631) 589-0248
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37		OakdaleSeafood
The Watershed Kitchen & Bar
(631) 779-3454
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $37		JamesportAmerican
Ting
(631) 425-7788
Prix fixe menus: $37		HuntingtonAsian
Trumpets on the Bay
(631) 325-2900
Prix fixe menus: $44		EastportContinental
Verona Ristorante
(516) 249-0000
Prix fixe menus: $37 / $44		FarmingdaleItalian
Villa Sorrento
(631) 265-7865
Prix fixe menus: $22 / $44		Saint JamesItalian
Vinoteka 46
(631) 824-7712
Prix fixe menus: $37		HuntingtonEuropean
Whalers
(631) 647-9300
Prix fixe menus: $44		Bay ShoreNew American
These are the Suffolk County participants.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkLong IslandSuffolk CountyNassau Countyrestaurants
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us