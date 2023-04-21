Long Island Restaurant Week Returns Sunday: What to Know, Where to Go

One of the region's favorite foodie events -- Long Island Restaurant Week -- kicks off its spring 2023 program this coming Sunday, with eight consecutive days of deals featuring some of the East Coast's best eats just outside NYC.

From Sunday, April 23, to Sunday, April 30, more than 140 participating restaurants are offering up unique two-course lunches for $22, and/or three-course prix fixe for $27, $37 or $44 daily except Saturdays, when deals cap at 7 p.m. Not sure where to go or how to make sense of the different price offerings? There's a map for that (below).

First, two things everyone asks:

Are tips included in the fixed price? Nope, but Long Island Restaurant Week recommends 20% for good service, especially during this busy week. What about drinks? Sorry, those aren't included either. The promotion covers appetizer, main and dessert

Have another pressing question? More FAQs here.

Long Island Restaurant Week color codes participating restaurants by those offering deals at each of the four price points mentioned above. The map also highlights which eateries have options for both lunch and dinner.

Alternatively, scroll to the bottom of this page for the full list of locations by Long Island county.

Interested in top restaurants within the five boroughs? Renowned New York Times food critic Pete Wells put out his top 100 this week. And we've got a by-borough breakdown.

The Long Island Restaurant Week campaigns, which span 118 miles from Garden City to Montauk, boast nearly 250 participants each fall and more than 160 during the winter. A portion of the proceeds is used to help fight food insecurity via the Island Harvest Food Bank, organizers say.