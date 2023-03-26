Long Island Gunman Opens Fire on Sidewalk Crowd, Injures 4

A bloody scene unfolded on Long Island late Saturday night when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of people, wounding four people who all required hospitalization, police said.

The gun violence occurred around 10:30 p.m. in Hempstead off Spencer Place near Jerusalem Avenue, authorities said in a news release.

Police said the unidentified suspect drew a firearm and began shooting at the crowd gathered on a sidewalk near the intersection. Four men were hit.

The shooter took off, running down Searing Street.

The four victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Any possible motive or connection between the parties was not clear. The investigation is ongoing.