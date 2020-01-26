Long Island Couple Stabbed During Home Invasion: Police

A couple in Uniondale was allegedly stabbed during a violent home invasion, police said Sunday.

The couple, in their 40s, was stabbed by a man who entered their home through a side door shortly before 3:30 a.m., police said.

The victims told police the man demanded money before attacking them.

Police said the suspect stabbed the couple with a knife, but it was not clear if the knife belonged to the intruder or the victims.

The intruder fled the home in unknown direction and police had not made any arrests as of Sunday evening.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.