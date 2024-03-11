Woman whose body parts were found strewn across Long Island is identified

Authorities have identified one of the two victims whose dismembered remains were found in various parks and wooded areas in Long Island's Suffolk County in recent weeks as 59-year-old Donna Conneely, whose last known address is in Yonkers.

No other details about Conneely were immediately available Monday. The identity of the second victim, a man, is still pending confirmation from the medical examiner's office, Suffolk County police said.

Their remains, including her head and arm and his arms, were discovered on separate days, Feb. 29 and March 5, after students walking to school spotted an arm off the road by Southards Pond Park in Babylon. The investigation expanded to West Babylon and Bethpage State Park, where more remains linked to the same people were found.

Four people have been arrested in the case, though none have been charged with murder at this time. They all lived in the same house on Railroad Avenue. Two of the suspects were expected to appear in court Monday. The other two appeared in court last week.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

None have been held behind bars because concealing a human corpse is currently not a bail-eligible offense, which has prompted widespread condemnation.

Neither Jeffrey Mackey nor Alexis Nieves would speak to reporters Friday after their brief court appearance. Both remain free without bail, each wearing GPS monitors and ordered to remain in Suffolk County for now, after being charged with hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a human corpse.

A lawyer said Mackey and Nieves are in a relationship. Mackey’s lawyer said the case is set to go before a county grand jury, which could add more serious charges.

Also facing the same charges, currently, are 44-year-old Steven Brown and 40-year-old Amanda Wallace.

A defense lawyer for Brown previously said his client "did not kill anyone and did not take part in any of this."

Court documents allege that the four suspects removed "sharp instruments, multiple body parts and other related items from the house" in an effort to conceal a murder. An assistant district attorney alleged the quartet went to barbaric lengths to cover up the killing, with police removing meat cleavers and butcher knives from the home.

NBC New York's Greg Cergol reports.