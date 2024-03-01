Search for more body parts at Long Island park continues today after grisly finds

Homicide detectives are expected to return to a Long Island park Friday to search for more body parts, a day after two human arms and a leg were found within about a mile of each other in the area, authorities say.

The area was expected to be cordoned off throughout the day to assist in the investigation. Traffic may be affected.

The grim series of discoveries started with a group of teenagers who found a left arm in the pushes as they were walking to school. One of the kids called a parent, and the parent called 911 after checking it out for himself.

A short time later in the early afternoon, a police dog searching another part of the large park found a human leg under leaves about a mile from the first location — and not far from a nearby elementary school. Later Thursday, a right arm was found, about 20 feet further into the woods from where the first arm was discovered in the morning, police said.

Investigators planned to overturn more leaf piles as part of their search for additional remains Friday. They believe the body parts were dumped recently.

Homicide detectives were on scene throughout the day with crime scene tape stretched across an area usually frequented by school kids, joggers and people walking their dogs.

Police didn't immediately provide any further information on the limbs found, hoping that testing the DNA and examining tattoos could help lead them to an identification.

Police did not share whether the body parts are believed to be of the same person or how the individual may have died.