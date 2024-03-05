Multiple arrests made in Long Island body parts case, source says

Multiple arrests have been made in the case of body parts belonging to at least two victims, that were found at a popular Long Island park near an elementary school last week, a source close to the investigation said Tuesday.

Homicide investigators spent the morning searching a home on Railroad Avenue in Amityville, a roughly 15-minute drive from Southards Park Pond in Babylon Village, where a total of six body parts have been recovered since kids walking to school found the first limb Thursday morning. They were all found within about a mile of each other.

State Police also confirmed they helped process another crime scene in Bethpage State Park, which is considerably farther away from Babylon than Amityville, in connection with the investigation. It's unclear if anything was found.

Investigators believe the body parts found in Southards Pond Park weren't there very long; they also believe a car was involved in the dumping.

An arm, the head and parts of a right leg and left leg belong to an adult woman who police are working to identify. Two previously recovered arms are those of a man, and police indicated it is believed they belong to the same individual.

Police didn't immediately provide any further information on the limbs found, hoping that testing the DNA and examining tattoos on one of the male arms could lead to an identification. Gang-related activity has not been ruled out.