Long Island beach closed after confirmed shark sighting

Swimming was temporarily suspended Monday afternoon at Lido Beach in Hempstead after a confirmed shark sighting.

Hempstead officials said lifeguards confirmed a sighting of a shark roughly seven-feet in length swimming 25 feet from the shore off Town Park. Swimmers were evacuated from the water and red flags were posted.

The Town of Hempstead Shark Patrol tracked the shark's location and swimming was able to resume a short time later, according to the town supervisor's office.

Last week, a shark was spotted in the Rockaways from Beach 58 to Beach 81, the NYPD said. Police drones spotted the shark.

An NYPD drone spotted at least one shark off a Queens beach on Thursday afternoon.

This weekend, two sharks were spotted in Hewlett, according to Hempstead supervisor Don Clavin. On Sunday, the NYPD also reported another sighting at Beach 127 at Rockaway Beach.

Shark surveillance underway off Long Island beaches

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation added additional surveillance of sharks off Long island earlier this summer. More drones and drone operators were added to state parks, the governor's office said.

“This summer, we expanded shark surveillance at our beautiful Long Island beaches to help ensure New Yorkers can safely cool down in the ocean and enjoy the sunshine,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “After the first shark sighting of the season, I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer.”

The added surveillance includes five additional drones (for a total of 22 drones), 12 additional drone pilots, and a large drone with thermal imaging for night-time surveillance, state officials said.

Shark activity is expected off New York's shores through September with more than 13 shark species that moves through our local waters, DEC said.

State shark safety guidelines

The state provides "shark safety guidelines" to help keep swimmers safe. Those tips include: