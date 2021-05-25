Lawmakers Look to Crack Down on Rooftop Parties After Woman Falls to Her Death in East Village

A New York City Councilwoman says she will look to introduce legislation designed to crack down on unsafe rooftop parties after a woman fell to her death over the weekend in Manhattan.

Councilmember Carlina Rivera represents the East Village, where 24-year-old Cameron Perrelli fell from a rooftop early Saturday. Police said they were told Perelli fell from the top of building on Avenue A near East 12th Street just after 3 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Responding officers found her unconscious, and she was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where she was pronounced dead. An investigation into her death is ongoing. Investigators said she fell while attending a party.

Rivera is looking to craft legislation that would require landlords to make sure all outdoor spaces are safe. She said in a tweet on Sunday that she and others were looking to craft a plan that would involve "going after landlords who profit from their neglect."

The tragic death of a young person this weekend shows just how dangerous rooftop parties have become.



Today, I stood w/ electeds & our neighbors to outline our plan for agency accountability and how we’re going after landlords who profit from their neglect. pic.twitter.com/PJF2FMxfj9 — Carlina Rivera 利華娜 (@CarlinaRivera) May 23, 2021

The New York Daily News reported that Perrelli graduated from Trumbull High School in Connecticut, and that she had recently started working at an investment firm in the city. In a Facebook post, her uncle described her as "a true angel."