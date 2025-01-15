NJ 5th grade teacher accused of sexually assaulting student over 4-year span

A New Jersey 5th grade teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student over a four-year span.

Laura Caron, 34, of Cape May Court House, New Jersey, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Léelo en español aquí

Caron – who was a 5th grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School – is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with one of her students. Investigators said the sexual abuse began in 2016, when the student was between the ages of 10 and 11. The student was living at Caron’s home at the time, investigators said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Caron continued to sexually assault the student until 2020 when the victim was 14 or 15, according to investigators.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

On Jan. 15, 2025, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Middle Township Police and the Special Victims Unit took Caron into custody without incident. Investigators also executed a court-authorized search warrant at her home.

The Middle Township School District was notified of the investigation and is currently cooperating with law enforcement. Counseling and support services are also available to students, staff and families impacted by the news. NBC10 reached out to the school district for comment. We have not yet heard back from them.

Anyone with more information on the investigation should call the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 609-465-1135. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Cape May County Prosecutor’s website, the Cape May County Sheriffs Tip Line or by calling the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.