Latest ‘Unsolved Mysteries' Podcast Episode Covers Double Murder of Brooklyn Neighbors

The murder of two neighbors found dead two days apart in their respective apartments in the Bushwick Houses in Brooklyn is the latest case profiled in the "Unsolved Mysteries" podcast.

Though investigators have said over the years that their deaths are connected, the question remains: who brutally murdered 62-year-old Ana Del Valle and her neighbor Basil Gray, 54, in 2018?

The episode "Double Murder on the Fifth Floor" dives into the gruesome mystery that unfolded in Apartment 5C of the Bushwick Houses on Moore Street where Del Valle lived.

Del Valle was found dead on May 11, 2018 with her head shot and hands bound. Her body discovered in the living room by her own daughter, Mireya Del Valle, when she returned from work. Police found three shell casing inside the apartment.

"I was going back and forth, trying to figure out what happened, why did they have to do this," Mireya told News 4 New York last year.

Two days later, on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at around 4:40 p.m., Gray, 54, was found dead inside the apartment next to Del Valle.

Family members who hadn't heard from Gray since May 10 found him lying the floor unconscious when they came to check on him, the NYPD said at a press conference at the time.

Gray was pronounced dead at the scene, but may not have died that day.

The NYPD have said that there exists the possibility that Gray died on the same day and around the same time as Del Valle since evidence indicated that the same weapon was used in both murders.

Detectives have also said that no one called 911 to report gunshots at the time both were believed to have been murdered.

Police are still trying to determine if there was any relationship between Gray and Devalle besides their proximity as neighbors..

There was no forced entry into either apartment, he added.

Five years into their deaths, the mystery continues. Although there have been multiple leads, no arrests have been made since police have not filed any charges due to the lack of evidence.

"We are trying just to get people to talk and bring justice to our mom," Miraya told News 4 New York. "That's the only thing that keeps us going."

The investigation is ongoing with both the NYPD and the FBI asking the public for help. A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information on the mysterious deaths of both Del Valle and Gray.

Neighbors Ana Delvalle and Basil Gray were found shot to death in their apartments in Bushwick. Now other residents of the building are worried for their own safety. Marc Santia reports.