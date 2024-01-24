music

Justin Timberlake announces one-night show at Irving Plaza — and it's FREE

We've got you covered with the details

Calling all Justin Timberlake fans!

The Grammy-winner on Wednesday announced a one-night show at the city's famed Irving Plaza later this month, inciting a frenzy among his fans.

Also, the show is free.

People can request tickets through 11:59 p.m. Friday right here. Requests are capped at two tickets per person, and tickets aren't guaranteed.

Even though they're free, a credit card will be required to validate requests. A temporary $1 authorization will be held on credit cards and instantly refunded to ensure they're active. People will be notified by email on Tuesday, Jan. 30, if they got tickets, and those tickets will automatically land in their Ticketmaster accounts the following morning.

They are non-transferable.

Timberlake's Instagram announcement had nearly 40,000 likes within an hour.

Irving Plaza, in Union Square, is considered one of the city's premier music venues.

