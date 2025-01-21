Judge rules NJ teacher accused of having baby with boy can be released

A fifth grade teacher accused of molesting a former student over four years -- beginning when the boy was just 11-years-old -- and eventually giving birth to a baby fathered by the child, has been released from police custody as she awaits trial.

On Tuesday, during a detention hearing, Laura Caron, 34, of Cape May Court House, New Jersey, -- who appeared in court dressed in an orange jumpsuit with her hands cuffed -- was permitted to be released as she awaits trial on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Yet, in detailing the accusations against Caron for the court, prosecutor Dara Paley argued that Caron is accused of engaging in years-long abuse of a victim that was just 11-years-old when the abuse allegedly began.

Léelo en español aquí.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Caron – who was a 5th grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School – has been accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with one of her students beginning in 2016 and continuing until at least 2020.

Paley also noted that Caron is alleged to have given birth to a child fathered by the boy she is accused of abusing.

"The victim was subjected to years of abuse and there's a risk of harm to other potential victims if this defendant is released," said Paley. "He became a father at 13 years old."

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Investigators believe that the alleged sexual abuse began when the student was living at Caron’s home with his siblings.

The boy would sleep in Caron's bed and shower with Caron, Paley claimed in court.

Caron continued to sexually assault the student until 2020 when the victim was 14 or 15, according to police investigators.

The allegations arose in December of last year when the alleged victim's father posted online that his son and Caron's child -- who is now 5-year-old -- looked strikingly similar.

Paley also told the court that prosecutors believe the alleged victim told several people that he was the father of Caron's child.

"This defendant is charged with some of the most severe offenses under our laws and involved fundamental breach of trust and personal boundaries," said Paley.

Yet, Caron's attorney, John Tumelty, told the court that prosecutors don't have DNA evidence to back up the claim that Caron's child was fathered by her alleged victim.

Instead, he said that the Cabrini College graduate had a "flawless background" and had never had any contact with police prior to these allegations.

He also said the school had no issues with Caron until these allegations of years-long child abuse came to light.

"Not one complaint, not one anything other than high praise," claimed Tumelty.

Also, Tumelty told the court that Caron lived with her mother in the same home where the abuse was alleged to have occurred.

In court, Judge Christopher Gibson found her not to be a flight risk and had a low risk to re-offend.

Along with permitting her to be released from custody, Gibson required Caron to have no contact with the alleged victim or his family.

Canon is scheduled to return to court for another hearing in this case on Feb. 25, 2025.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.