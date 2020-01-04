anti-semitism

Jewish Solidarity March to Cross Brooklyn Bridge Sunday

Thousands of marchers could cross the Brooklyn Bridge to rally in support of the Jewish community

AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Neighbors gather to show their support of the community near a rabbi’s residence in Monsey, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, following a stabbing Saturday night during a Hanukkah celebration. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

" data-ellipsis="false">

In a sign of unity, thousands of marchers are expected to cross the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday morning in support of the Jewish community currently at the center of recent attacks.

The "No Hate, No Fear Solidarity March" will lead members of the local Jewish community and its allies to Foley Square, the starting location of the march.

The march begins at 11 a.m. and ends in Brooklyn's Cadman Plaza for a rally, according to the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

hate crime 10 hours ago

Man Spits, Hurls Anti-Semitic Remarks After Trying to Enter Yeshiva: NYPD

Morristown Airport 7 hours ago

Small Plane Veers Off Runway at New Jersey Airport: FAA

The march and rally are organized by the UJA-Federation of New York, the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, the Anti-Defamation League of New York, the American Jewish Committee of New York and the New York Board of Rabbis.

The event follows a string of anti-Semitic attacks and incidents that took place in the tri-state area at the end of December.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

anti-semitismNew York CityJersey CityMonsey
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us