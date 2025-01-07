2 found dead in landing gear on JetBlue flight out of JFK

Two people were found dead in the landing gear of a JetBlue flight out of John F. Kennedy International Airport after it landed in Florida, authorities say Tuesday.

According to JetBlue, the bodies were found during routine post-flight maintenance inspection after the flight landed at Fort-Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Monday evening.

Their identities aren't known.

"At this time, the identities of the individuals and the circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation," JetBlue said in a statement. "This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred."