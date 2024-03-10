New Jersey

Man dies in Jersey City's first reported homicide of 2024

By NBC New York Staff

Cops investigate deadly shooting in Jersey City.
News 4

A man was killed and two others wounded in a Jersey City shooting on Saturday morning, marking the city's first homicide this year, according to officials.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said three men were shot when a gunman opened fire around 6:30 a.m. on Jordan Avenue between Mercer and Vroom streets.

A 33-year-old man, identified as Christoph Marte, was taken to the hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead. The other victims, men from Jersey City and Union City, were expected to survive.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

A spokesperson for the city said the deadly shooting marked the first homicide in 2024 for Jersey City.

No arrests have been made and authorities have not released any details about a possible motive or suspect.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jerseygun violence
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us