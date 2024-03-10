Man dies in Jersey City's first reported homicide of 2024

A man was killed and two others wounded in a Jersey City shooting on Saturday morning, marking the city's first homicide this year, according to officials.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said three men were shot when a gunman opened fire around 6:30 a.m. on Jordan Avenue between Mercer and Vroom streets.

A 33-year-old man, identified as Christoph Marte, was taken to the hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead. The other victims, men from Jersey City and Union City, were expected to survive.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a shooting in the area of Jordan Avenue and Mercer Street. One individual was fatally wounded and two others are injured. More to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) March 9, 2024

A spokesperson for the city said the deadly shooting marked the first homicide in 2024 for Jersey City.

No arrests have been made and authorities have not released any details about a possible motive or suspect.