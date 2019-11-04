What to Know NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill is expected to announce his departure Monday, sources say

O'Neill has been at the helm of the NYPD since September 2016

He recently came under fire from Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch for his decision to fire Daniel Pantaleo

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill is expected to announce his departure as soon as Monday afternoon, sources say.

Five sources tell News 4 there will be a news conference Monday afternoon at which O'Neill will announce his plans; a replacement could also be named. Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea has been called a potential successor.

O'Neill, 61, became commissioner of the NYPD in September 2016, succeeding Bill Bratton. He leaves the NYPD with major crime reaching a record low for the first half of 2019.

The commissioner was recently blasted by Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch for firing Daniel Pantaleo, the NYPD officer accused of using a banned chokehold that led to Eric Garner's death in 2014.

NYPD Commissioner Fires Officer Daniel Pantaleo

After NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill announced that Officer Daniel Pantaleo would lose his job over his use of a fatal chokehold, Eric Garner's daughter cheered the decision and his mother Gwen Carr called for the other officers involved to lose their jobs as well. NBC 4 New York's Andrew Siff and Marc Santia report. (Published Monday, Aug. 19, 2019)

Lynch blasted the leadership of the city and police department for the August decision, and said O'Neill had "lost" the police department.

O'Neill, who spent his entire law enforcement career in New York City, also leaves the department in the middle of a mental health crisis among its ranks. Some 10 officers have died by suicide so far this year, seven of them since June.

The escalating crisis has prompted all levels of police leadership, including O'Neill himself, to speak out on the need for cops to take care of their mental health -- and to look out for the welfare of their colleagues.

A father of two sons and one of seven children himself, O'Neill grew up in Brookly's Flatbush neighborhood. He was appointed the 43rd police commissioner by Mayor de Blasio in September 2016. Prior to leading the department, he serviced as chief of department, the highest uniformed rank.

O'Neill began his law enforcement career in 1983 with the Transit Police, which at that time was an independent police department, and rose to the rank of lieutenant by the time the Transit Police merged with the NYPD in 1995. He continued moving up the ranks, eventually being promoted to camptain and executive officer in the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx.

O’Neill also served as the commanding officer of the Central Park Precinct and the 44th Precinct in the western Bronx. He was the commanding officer of the 25th Precinct in eastern Harlem during the attacks of 9/11.

Top Cop Speaks on Mental Health After NYPD Suicides

New York City's top cop is asking members of the NYPD to seek help if they need it in the wake of the suicide deaths of two officers in less than 24 hours. David Ushery reports. (Published Friday, June 7, 2019)

O’Neill was subsequently promoted to inspector and then to deputy chief.

In March 2014, he was appointed commanding officer of then-Police Commissioner William Bratton's office. O’Neill played a key role in the department's reengineering process and operational reforms. He was later promoted to chief of department in December 2014.

O’Neill inherited a number of challenges when he assumed the role of commissioner — crime statistics in the city had never been better, but officer morale was an issue, as was the level of distrust between officers and minorities.

Chief of Department James P O'Neill Accepts Position of NYPD Commissioner

NYPD Chief of Department James P. O’Neill will succeed Bill Bratton as NYPD commissioner after he resigns his post in September, Mayor de Blasio announced at a press conference Tuesday. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016)

O’Neill and was at the helm of the department when a panel of criminal justice professionals recommended earlier this year year that the New York Police Department take steps to increase transparency and accountability in its officer disciplinary process.

O’Neill also welcomed a New York appeals court ruling in February that police body camera footage was subject to public disclosure under state law, saying the decision was “an important step forward for transparency.”