It's Time for Mulchfest: Here's Where NYC Will Recycle Those Dying Christmas Trees

Drop off locations scattered across the city will be open for two weeks

By NBC New York Staff

Men put Christmas trees in a truck for distribution to other sites at a sidewalk tree store in Manhattan on December 09, 2021 in New York City
New York's annual Christmas tree recycling program returns for a two-week run at dozens of drop-off and chipping sites across the city.

From Dec. 26 through Jan. 8, New Yorkers can drop off trees at any one of the city-run sites located across the five boroughs. Mask use and social distancing is encouraged.

Trees can be dropped off during park hours.

During the final weekend of Mulchfest, trees brought to any of the specific chipping sites will be turned into mulch free of charge. Find any of the locations on the city's website.

Organizers say more than 50,000 trees were recycled last year.

New York City's Department of Sanitation will also be collecting trees curbside starting Jan. 6 until Jan. 14.

Trees should be removed from stands and free of tinsel, lights and ornaments before left out for curbside collection. They should not be left in plastic bags.

