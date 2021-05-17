Irving Plaza to Reopen This Summer Following Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

What to Know Irving Plaza, one of New York City’s iconic venues, is scheduled to reopen this summer after an extensive multi-million dollar renovation of the historic venue and following a pause on indoor live performances brought on by the ongoing pandemic.

Irving Plaza, one of New York City’s iconic venues, is scheduled to reopen this summer after an extensive multi-million dollar renovation of the historic venue and following a pause on indoor live performances brought on by the ongoing pandemic.

To date, over 40 shows are confirmed as part of the venue’s grand reopening with Ashley McBryde scheduled to be the first artist to perform on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Irving Plaza has been a New York City landmark since 1978, closed in 2019 for renovations. Now, the fully restored Irving Plaza will host 1,200 fans with improved sightlines, state-of-the-art sound and lights, and other upgrades.

According to Live Nation, which owns the venue, it focused on enhancing the overall concert experience throughout Irving Plaza while at the same time maintaining the venue’s 19th-century charm.

"We are excited to reveal our grand reopening series of shows and look forward to reopening our doors and bringing live music back to New York City. It will be great to finally be able to reconnect music fans with their favorite artists, especially here in this beautifully restored room,” Geoff Gordon, Regional President of Live Nation, said in a statement. “Irving Plaza is filled with incredible music memories and these spectacular renovations will allow us to host even more amazing concerts.”

The renovations include an upscale VIP Lounge with private bar and balcony level boxes with unobstructed views of the stage. Additionally, two renovated dressing rooms will feature direct stage access and an adjacent green room with a private bathroom and amenities for the artists performing. The expanded lobby and bar area provide a new space for multifunctional use.

Tickets for all Irving Plaza shows will be available at IrvingPlaza.com and LiveNation.com.