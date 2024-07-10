An international student is fighting for her life after she was hit by a stray bullet in Wildwood, New Jersey, officials announced Wednesday.

The victim was on the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue on Tuesday, July 9, around 10:30 p.m. when she was shot at least once.

She was taken to the hospital where she is currently in critical condition. Investigators said the victim was an innocent bystander and not the shooter's intended target.

A law enforcement source confirmed with NBC10 the victim is in her early 20's while a spokesperson confirmed she is an international student who works at Morey's Piers in Wildwood.

"We are shocked and deeply concerned about one of our employees, who was the victim of gun violence last night. The young woman, an international student, was off-duty when the incident occurred," the Morey's Piers spokesperson wrote on Wednesday. "We are a family and we are working to provide support to our employee and her family during this incredibly challenging time. The news has deeply affected all of us, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to assist her and her loved ones. Our hearts and prayers are with them."

A bar and restaurant is located near the scene of the shooting though officials did not confirm if the shooting occurred at the business.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Wildwood Police identified the suspect in the shooting as William C. Hoyle and are currently searching for him.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call the Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-0222 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office's Major Crimes Unit at 609-465-1135.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.