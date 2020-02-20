New Jersey

Inferno Breaks Out at New Jersey Home Near Gas Station; People Seen Running in Street

Raging flames devoured what appeared to be at least two buildings in Clifton, New Jersey, Thursday afternoon -- fire that tore through a structure perilously close to a gas station and sent people running in the streets.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries in the blaze, which broke out on Lexington Avenue around 2:30 p.m. and quickly intensified. Angry orange flames chewed through the building as firefighters climbed ladders trying to get inside looking for people who may have been hurt.

At one point, a firefighter was seen carrying a dog down a ladder and running to safety. It wasn't clear if the animal survived. Projectiles were later seen flying from the windows as firefighters retreated for their own protection.

A cause of the blaze at the building, which had a debris-littered lawn and fire-induced debris littering what appeared to be a back driveway, remains under investigation.

