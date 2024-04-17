Inaugural ‘Thai-Fest' comes to Manhattan this weekend — and we're already salivating

A new annual festival starts in Manhattan this weekend -- and it sounds delicious.

The inaugural Thai Fest is set for Saturday, April 20 on Sixth Avenue, between 29th and 30th streets, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Score free tickets here.

Organizers of Thai Fest, a sister brand of the renowned Dragon Fest, pledge the yearly event will bring "the authentic flavors and vibrant culture of Thailand to the heart of New York City."

Among the deliciousness expected to be available: Thai street food from some of NYC's most popular restaurants.

Jiawei (Joyce) Zhang

Delicacies like Crab Fried Rice from Fish Cheeks, spicy KraPow from Mayree, savory Fried Meatballs from Sappe, rich Khao Soi from Soothr, and crispy Fried Chicken from Somtum Der, classic Pad Thai from Rua Thai, sweet Mango Sticky Rice from Zabb PuTawn, flavorful Garlic Noodle from Obao, and tangy Tom Yum Ramen from 11Tigers will be featured.

The first-ever Thai Fest is sponsored by Chi Forest. Get more information on the event here.